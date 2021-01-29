हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

CBSE to make this big announcement on class 10, 12 exam datesheet on February 2

File Photo

CBSE board exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the final exam schedule of class 10th and 12th on February 2. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' made the announcement on Thursday (Jan 28) during a virtual interaction with CBSE school principals that the board would announce the datesheet on Feb 2. The board will release the datesheet on the official website of the board, which is cbse.nic.in.

Pokhriyal further said that practicals of CBSE board examinations will be held on March 1, 2021 and the written test will start on May 4. These exams will continue until June 10. The result of CBSE board exam 2021 are expected by July 15, 2021. Talking to news agency ANI, the education minister said CBSE will digitalise the 45-year records of the students.

The minister had earlier announced that the CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 will commence on May 4, 2021, and will end on June 10. Giving further details, Pokhriyal had said that the results of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams will be declared by July 15, 2021.

CBSE board officials have also clarified that examinations this year will be conducted in written format and the presence of students at examination centres will be mandatory.

Notably, lakhs of students across India are set to appear for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams amid the pandemic. For the convenience of students of Class 10 and 12, the Centre had permitted a phased reopening of schools in non-containment zones with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.
 

Once released, students can follow these steps to check CBSE Board Exam 2021 date sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, i.e., cbse.nic.in.
Step 2: Under the announcement section, click on the link that reads, ‘CBSE schedule for 10th and 12th’
Step 3: Click on the class 10th or class 12th link.
Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen with the PDF file.
Step 5: Save and download the date sheet for future reference.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is restructuring the affiliation system for schools and making the process completely digital and based on data analytics with least human intervention, officials said. The new system, which will come into effect from March 1, has been restructured as per various recommendations for systemic reforms laid down in the new National Education Policy (NEP).

