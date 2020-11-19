CBSE to postpone Class 10, 12 board exams like Maharashtra, Gujarat boards? Latest updates students need to know

Amid speculations that Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will postpone 2021 Class 10, 12 board exams, Maharashtra State Board and Gujarat State Board have announced to postpone the 10th, 12th Board Exams 2021 till May instead of February-March.

It is to be noted that CBSE normally conducts the Class 10, 12 board examinations in February and March but it is likely that the CBSE may postpone the exam due to coronavirus pandemic.

The date sheet for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Examinations is usually released in December and it remains to be seen whether CBSE would do the same this year too. In 2019, CBSE had released the date sheet in early November as it had announced its decision to pre-pone the board exams. This year, the CBSE is yet to make any announcement regarding the release of the date sheet for 2021 board exams.

Sources claimed that many students and parents want the CBSE to postpone the exams till May due to coronavirus outbreak. It is likely that the decision taken by Maharashtra and Gujarat boards would force the CBSE to take a similar decision and make an announcement soon.

The CBSE had recently released the latest sample papers with marking scheme, leading to speculations that the board is planning to hold the exam on time.

In July, CBSE had slashed the syllabus for the CBSE academic session 2020-21 by 30% due to the loss of classes as a result of coronavirus pandemic. It is expected that CBSE might further reduce the syllabus for upcoming CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021.

Several media reports have claimed that the CBSE is likely to release Class 12 Date Sheet 2021 or CBSE Time Table 2021 in a few days. The date sheet will contain all important exam dates for 2021. Once released, students can check the exam dates at cbse.nic.in.