CCS University to conduct exams amidst COVID-19 surge, 3.83 lakh students to attempt

NEW DELHI: The main examination of Chaudhary Charan Singh University, CCSU, Meerut will begin on Saturday (April 10) and will continue till June 19. The exams will be held in three phases at 215 centres from 7:00 am to 10:00 am, 11:00 am to 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

On the first day, B.A., B.Com, B.Sc Sports, Physical Education examinations will be held. At least 3.83 lakh students are expected to appear in the examination.

Amid the latest surge in coronavirus cases across the country, the university has released a set of guidelines for students and faculty members who will be present at the exam centres.

In September 2020, the university made students carrying flu-like symptoms in separate rooms at exam centres to avoid the spread of the coronavirus infection. Since the protocol has not changed this year, students found to have cold and cough or temperature will be made to sit in separate rooms and give papers. In special cases, the university will inform and arrange a medical team for students.

It is to be noted that the university has made the usage of face masks by each and every person mandatory at the campus. Those found without masks at the centre will not be allowed to enter the examination hall and give the paper.

