CCTV footage shows Opposition MPs jostling with marshals in Rajya Sabha, Govt says 'creating anarchy is their main agenda'

New Delhi: Amid a big political storm over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘murder of democracy’ remark over the alleged ruckus in Rajya Sabha, the CCTV footage on Thursday showed the Opposition MPs jostling with marshals in the Upper House.

It is to be noted that the Congress-led Opposition had alleged an attack by Rajya Sabha security personnel on Wednesday. The Opposition members had earlier created a ruckus in Rajya Sabha during the passage of the insurance amendment bill that seeks to privatise general insurance companies.

In view of the ruckus, marshals were called to Rajya Sabha that ultimately led to the premature conclusion of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session. In the CCTV visuals from the Upper House, Opposition MPs can be seen jostling with marshals in Parliament.

In the video footage, marshals can be seen forming a human shield to block Opposition MPs from going towards the Chairman`s podium.

Earlier on Thursday, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said a delegation of Opposition leaders met Vice President and submitted a memorandum condemning the incident in the Upper House.

They also briefed him about the incidents that took place in the House. The Opposition also condemned the incident in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and said, "What happened in Rajya Sabha yesterday was shocking, unprecedented, sad and an insult to the very dignity of the House and humiliation of the members of the august House."

The statement issued by 10 Opposition parties said that without any provocation from the Opposition, "outsiders who were not part of Parliament security" were brought in to "manhandle" the Opposition leaders and members, including women Parliamentarians who were only protesting against the Government`s conduct, "highhandedness and muzzling of the voice."

"The Opposition strongly condemns the authoritarian attitude and undemocratic actions of the Government. We remain committed to continue our struggle against the assault on Parliamentary democracy and agitate the issues of national importance and people`s concern," it added.

However, the Centre lashed out at the Opposition parties for protesting on road in the national capital and alleged that ‘anarchy’ has always been the Opposition`s agenda. Taking a jibe at the protest march conducted by the Opposition leaders today from the Parliament to the Vijay Chowk, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the opposition must apologise to the nation instead of shedding crocodile tears.

"People wait for their issues to be raised in Parliament. Anarchy remained the Opposition`s agenda. They did not care about people and taxpayers` money. What happened was condemnable. Instead of shedding crocodile tears, they must apologise to the nation," Thakur said while addressing a press conference here.

Slamming the Opposition MPs, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "The day before yesterday, some MPs climbed on top of the tables (in Parliament). They were feeling proud of themselves. They thought they have done something great. They tweeted after shooting its video. Video shooting is not allowed."

Joshi said that the government has demanded the Rajya Sabha Chairman to take strict action against the Opposition MPs creating a ruckus during the passage of the insurance amendment bill.

"Rahul Gandhi said that it was the murder of democracy. The nation can see what they did in Parliament. If they have a sense of responsibility, they should apologise to the country. We also demand from Chairman that there should be strict action and this should not be repeated," he added.

Opposition parties held a protest in New Delhi over the incident on Thursday. The Opposition MPs were seen carrying the placards saying `black farm laws`. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that for the first time in the history of our country, members of the Rajya Sabha were manhandled and physically beaten. He also termed this as the murder of democracy.

