CEED, UCEED 2023 registration without late fee ends TODAY at uceed.iitb.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

CEED, UCEED 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will close the CEED, UCEED 2023 application window without a late fee today, November 9. The registration period for CEED and UCEED opened on September 30. Only online applications for CEED and UCEED 2023 are accepted by candidates. Candidates are advised to review the eligibility requirements prior to completing the CEED, UCEED 2023 registration form. A category-specific application fee must be paid for the CEED and UCEED online forms at the moment they are filled out. Candidates must also upload all necessary paperwork, including scanned copies of their signatures and passport-size photos. The 2023 CEED and UCEED tests will be held on January 22.

UCEED 2023: Here’s how to apply

Step 1- Visit the official website of UCEED and fill out the registration form.

Step 2- Click on the “Register now” button

Step 3- Fill in all the asked details in the UCEED 2023 registration form

Step 4- Next log in by using generated UCEED credentials and fill in the application form

Step 5- Choose the preferred UCEED exam centre

Step 6- Pay the application fee for UCEED 2023 and submit the application form

IIT Bombay will distribute CEED and UCEED 2023 admit cards via online distribution on the official website following the close of the application session for CEED and UCEED 2023. According to the announced schedule, the admit cards for CEED and UCEED will be accessible for download starting on January 13. On the day of the exam, you must bring one valid picture ID proof and a printed copy of your CEED and UCEED 2023 admit card.