Celebrating Excellence by Honoring Healthcare Professionals on this Doctor's Day

Nandish Communication expresses gratitude for the extraordinary contributions of our healthcare professionals. 

In a world where healing and compassion intertwine. On this Doctor’s Day Nandish Communication took the initiative to honor the unwavering dedication of eminent healthcare professionals with the APJ Abdul Kalam Health Awards 2023. The objective of this event was to felicitate the outstanding doctors who don the white coats and embark on a noble mission to preserve and enhance lives. These doctors inspire us with their unrelenting devotion to health and well-being, from cutting-edge medical innovations to compassionate treatment.

Nandish Communication expresses gratitude for the extraordinary contributions of our healthcare professionals. The awards were instituted to celebrate the remarkable contributions of doctors who have made a significant impact on healthcare and medical science in India. Their elflessness and dedication to the service of humanity continue to uplift us. They embody the spirit of compassion and serve as beacons of hope. Here is the list of all the doctors:

Dr. Abhishek Gupta - Excellence Service in Joint Replacement, Arthroscopy & Sports Ligament Injuries

Dr. Alpa Shah - Service Excellence in Paediatrics and Neonatology 

Dr. Amber Mittal - Service Excellence in Primary & Revision Joint Replacement Surgery 

Dr. Amjad Shaikh - Service Excellence in Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery 

Dr. Amreen Singh - Service Excellence in IVF Reproductive Medicine 

Dr. Anil Kumar T - Service Excellence in Uro-Oncology and Robotic Surgery

Dr. Anirban Biswas - Service Excellence in Endocrine & Hormone Disorders 

Dr. Anitha Rao - Service Excellence in Obstetrics & Gynaecology 

Dr. Annie Arvind - Service Excellence in Pediatric Cardiology 

Dr. Anshika Lekhi - Service Excellence in Infertility & Gynaecology 

Dr. Anurag Awasthi - Service Excellence in Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Injury Specialist

Dr. Ashish Gupta - Service Excellence in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics

Dr. B. Ravi Shankar - Service Excellence in Oncology 

Dr. Bhanu Pratap Singh Saluja - Service Excellence in Joint Replacement Surgery 

Dr. Bharat A. Vaswani - Service Excellence in Oncology 

Dr. Chinna Babu - Service Excellence in Robotic Surgical Oncology 

Dr. Deepana S N - Service Excellence in Fertility & Women's Health 

Dr. Deepika Asati - Service Excellence in Obstetrician, Gynaecologist & Infertility Specialist

Dr. Fahad Hamid - Service Excellence in Sports Injuries, Arthroscopy & Joint Replacement 

Dr. Gunjesh Kumar Singh - Service Excellence in Medical Oncology 

Dr. GVP Rao - Service Excellence in Cardiology - Incredible Services to the Society in Preventing Heart Attacks 

Dr. Harsha Agarwal - Service Excellence in Psycho-Oncology 

Dr. Harshant Upadhyaya - Service Excellence in Counselling Psychology & Mental Wellbeing

Dr. Ila Gupta - Service Excellence in Reproductive Medicine And Assisted Reproductive Technologies 

Dr. Jojo V. Joseph - Service Excellence in Surgical Oncology (Cancer Surgery)

Dr. Kalpesh S. Malik - Service Excellence in Cardiac Surgery 

Dr. Krunal Soni - Service Excellence in Arthroscopy & Joint Replacement 

Dr. Krushna Borkar - Service Excellence in Obstetrics & Gynaecologist - Laparoscopic Surgeon & Infertility Consultant 

Dr. Lal Daga - Service Excellence in Cardiology 

Dr. Mala Vohra - Service Excellence in Child and Clinical Psychology 

Dr. Mishil Parikh - Service Excellence in Orthopaedic Oncosurgery 

Dr. Mithila Desai - Service Excellence in Mental Health

Dr. Mohit M Bhagwati - Service Excellence in Interventional Cardiology 

Dr. Monika Agrawal - Service Excellence in Obstetrics & Gynaecology 

Dr. Navin Sahu - Service Excellence in Orthopaedics 

Dr. Neha Jain - Service Excellence in Obstetrics & Gynaecology 

Dr. Nitin Singhal - Service Excellence in Oncosurgery (Cancer Surgery) 

Dr. Parul Kansal - Service Excellence in Pathology & Diagnostics 

Dr. Pavan Kumar - Service Excellence in Cardiac Surgery 

Dr. Poonam Singh - Service Excellence in Paediatrics & Neonatology 

Dr. Prakhar D. Jain - Service Excellence in Child & Adult Neuro-Psychiatry 

Dr. Priya R Nair - Service Excellence in Mental Health 

Dr. Radhika Bajpai - Service Excellence in IVF and Reproductive Medicine 

Dr. Rahul M. Shinde - Service Excellence in General Medicine 

Dr. Rahul R Ghadge - Service Excellence in Psychiatry

Dr. Rajeev Kumar Mittal - Service Excellence in Paediatric and Neonatology 

Dr. Ramasamy Shoba - Service Excellence in Gynaecology and HIV Medicine in Obstetrics 

Dr. Ramkinkar Jha - Service Excellence in Joint Replacement & Sports Injuries (Orthopaedics)

Dr. Rishabh Jaiswal - Service Excellence in Ligament Injuries And Total Joint Replacement (Knee, Hip and Shoulder) 

Dr. Rudra Prasad Acharya - Service Excellence in Surgical Oncology 

Dr. S S Murthy - Service Excellence in Interventional Cardiology 

Dr. Sajid S. Shaikh - Service Excellence in Dental Care 

Dr. Saksham Mittal - Service Excellence in Joint Replacement And Sports Injuries 

Dr. Samir Pilankar - Service Excellence in Joint Replacement Surgery & Arthroscopy 

Dr. Sanjeev Gera - Service Excellence in Cardiology 

Dr. Sanjeev Varma - Service Excellence in Holistic Approach To Trauma Care And Wellness

Dr. Santosh Shetty - Service Excellence in Orthopaedic and Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery

Dr. Saptarshi Datta - Service Excellence in Dental Surgery 

Dr. Satvik Khaddar - Service Excellence in Oncology

Ms. Saumya Sharan - Service Excellence in Clinical Psychology 

Dr. Seema Pandey - Service Excellence in Reproductive Medicine & IVF 

Dr. Shachee Dalvi - Service Excellence in Mental Health Awareness 

Dr. Shantanu Panja - Service Excellence in Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery

Dr. Shishir Kumar - Service Excellence in Spine Surgery

Dr. Shreeniwas Sheelawant Raut - Service Excellence in Medical Oncology And Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation 

Dr. Shreyasi Sharma - Service Excellence in Fetal Medicine 

Dr. Shubham Jain - Service Excellence in Pediatric Gastroenterology & Hepatology 

Dr. Shuchin Bajaj - Service Excellence in Healthcare 

Dr. Sreenath S Manikanti - Service Excellence in Paediatric and Neonatology 

Dr. Sunita Gupta - Service Excellence in Internal Medicine 

Dr. Suruchi Desai - Service Excellence in Obstetrics & Gynaecology 

Dr. Sushrut Babhulkar - Service Excellence in Orthopedic Trauma Care and Management 

Dr. Suyesha Khanijao - Service Excellence in Reproductive Medicine 

Dr. Venugopal Reddy I - Service Excellence in Child Health (Pediatrics) 

Dr. Vikas Bhateja - Service Excellence in Counselling Psychology & Mental Wellbeing 

Dr. Virbhan Balai - Service Excellence in Interventional Cardiology 

Dr. Vykunta Raju K. N. - Service Excellence in Pediatric Neurology 

Dr. Waheed Zaman - Service Excellence in Urology and Renal Transplant 

Dr. Yusuf Saifee - Service Excellence in Urology & Kidney Transplant Surgery 

These doctors are not only the healers of our physical ailments but also the bearers of hope, comfort, and reassurance in times of distress. Their unwavering dedication and tireless efforts go beyond the confines of their professional responsibilities. They are the pillars of strength for patients and their families, offering solace and guidance during the most challenging moments.

Rahul Mehta, the founder of Nandish Communication said, “We are truly fortunate to have such exceptional doctors among us, dedicated to the well-being of individuals and communities. On this Doctor's Day, let us celebrate their unwavering commitment, applaud their exceptional skills, and acknowledge their invaluable contributions to our lives.”

Credent Cold Chain Logistics Pvt. Ltd. was the Healthcare Partner of the event. Credent is one of the leading partners for pathology-based home sample collection and Logistics Services in the diagnostics industry. Empowered by their association with various Diagnostic & Healthcare Companies in India as well as many other organizations, Credent has established their dignified presence in more than 200 cities across India with 2800+ professionals. Credent offers pre-analytical services from sample picking to delivery of the sample to the lab owing to its strong network. With 20+ Air Connectivity, 5+ OTC Route Connectivity, 6 Vans and more than 1284 Field Executives with bikes and more than 1550 phlebotomists, they yield services all over the country. By the year 2025, they envision onboarding and training a staff of over 5000 individuals and expanding their workspace in more than 300 cities.

The Technology Partner of the event was AllTrak Technologies Pvt. Ltd. AllTrak is a B2B Health-Tech company that provides end to end ecosystem to help healthcare organizations leverage technology to improve quality service to clients and delight them. The Applications offered by AllTrak optimize the Healthcare logistics and Home-based blood sample collection businesses by prioritising daily schedules and tasks for logistics and phlebotomists to make sure customers who are scheduled are not ignored and the key prospects are contacted on time.

 

 

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)

