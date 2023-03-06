Celebrity MUA Ishitta Chowdhary- The Bride who shattered the stereotypes & won us over!

As magical as they are, weddings are more often than not cliched and corny but once in a while, we come across a love story that sparks a new beginning like a beautiful symphony. Something that is personalised, unique, and not to miss, inherently fun. Let’s take you to easily the coolest 2022 wedding in Lucknow and an inspirational bride who broke wedding stereotypes and how!

Ishitta Chowdhary, a celebrity makeup artist tied the knot to the love of her life Magun Trehan and boy, it was a vision to behold. A professional who usually dolls up brides on their big day chose to be herself on her D-Day. Being the creative and individualistic person that she is, she decided to wear her vision and her distinct desire made her no less than a trendsetter. For, what she wore in 2022 is now trending in 2023!



From dancing at her own Barat to wearing brown instead of red, Ishitta Chowdhary, an internationally-trained makeup artist who runs KNK Salon and Makeup Studio with her mother Poonam Ranjan Chowdhary broke all the conventions and enjoyed her wedding to the fullest! While movie stars and celebs are known to do something different on their wedding day, read on to know how this real bride from Lucknow personalised her wedding!



Right from the decor to outfits, Ishitta added all the elements to the celebration that mirrored her personality and highlighted the happiness this union brought to her!



Unlike the usual Yellows on Haldi, Greens on Mehendi, and the quintessential Red on the wedding day, this Lucknow bride chose to break this convention. The couple wore colour-coordinated outfits at the pre-wedding festivities but chose complimentary colors for the wedding day.



While Ishitta donned a ravishing red and twinned with her husband-to-be to celebrate the haldi rituals, everyone else wore yellow, highlighting and celebrating the couple. Speaking of celebrations, the Mehendi festivities were no less than a desi Tomorrowland, with music, unending fun, and choreographed dances by family and friends!

Though brides generally wear shades of green on the day of Mehendi, Ishitta adorned a gorgeous black outfit by Manish Malhotra with subtle yet eye-catching makeup. Wearing a piece from the Diffuse Edit, this Manish Malhotra Bride with a Coachella-inspired look did not shy away from dancing her heart out while celebrating what will be some of the most memorable days of her life, and rightfully so. For something as personal, close, and special as a wedding, one must make sure they do what their heart desires at this once-in-a-lifetime event!



On the wedding day, the inspirational bride wore a stunning Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga, customised personally for her in Brown colour. Dressed in an Ivory Sherwani, the groom looked like the picture-perfect match, complimenting Ishitta’s dress!



If you think that is all that was unique here, wait till you hear this! This internationally-trained makeup artist from Luckow personalised everything, right from her wedding jewellery to kaleere to chooda and even hathphool! But the cherry on the cake was Ishitta’s bridechilla attitude. Being the fun girl that she is, the wedding was nothing short of a grand festive celebration that was all things love!

