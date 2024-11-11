'Censure And Restrain Rahul Gandhi From Spreading Lies': BJP Approaches ECI Against Congress Leader

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday. The saffron party accused him of making false statements about the Indian Constitution in poll-bound Maharashtra.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal addressed the media and said that the delegation of the BJP met the Chief Election Commissioner and said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waved the Constitution and lied again to the BJP.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal says, "A delegation of the BJP met the Chief Election Commissioner today...We told him that on 6th November, LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi tried to lie once again for #MaharashtraElection, he attempted to pit states against each… pic.twitter.com/Wdh1FJgGDD — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2024

"A delegation of the BJP met the Chief Election Commissioner today...We told him that on 6th November, LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi tried to lie once again for the Maharashtra Election, he attempted to pit states against each other, he waved the Constitution and lied again that the BJP was about to destroy the Constitution. This is false," Meghwal said.

He further added that the BJP delegation also told the commission that Lop Rahul Gandhi is habitual in doing these things.

He said, "We said that this should be stopped. We also told the Commission that Rahul Gandhi is habitual in doing this and is not deterring from this despite warnings and notices...We said that an FIR be lodged against Rahul Gandhi under sec 353 of BNS..."

“In fact, Maharashtra has topped in the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) across India by receiving a total of Rs 70,795 crore from April to June 2024-25,” the BJP memorandum added.

In its memorandum, the BJP alleged that LoP violated the model code of conduct and other laws by falsely accusing Gujarat of “stealing and snatching” opportunities from Maharashtra.

The Congress leader with his statements incited the youths of Maharashtra “which is immensely dangerous” for the unity and integrity of the country, it alleged.

The BJP urged the ECI to take cognisance of the “continued unsubstantiated malicious and slanderous campaigns” being conducted by the Congress and Gandhi.

“We request the Commission to reprimand, censure and restrain Rahul Gandhi from handing out lies during election campaigns for the remaining period of electioneering, and direct registration of FIR against Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi” under application sections of the Representation of Peoples Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” it added.

(With PTI Inputs)