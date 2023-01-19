LIVE Updates | PM Narendra Modi In Karnataka, Maharashtra: To inaugurate various projects worth Rs 49600 crore on January 19
LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental projects related to irrigation, drinking water and a National Highway development projects on January 19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Karnataka and Maharashtra to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 49,600 crore. These projects will give a major boost to country's infrastructure. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will make a visit to the Yadgiri and Kalaburagi districts of Karnataka and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental projects related to irrigation, drinking water and a National Highway development project at Kodeka in the Yadgiri district. To provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections, the foundation stone of the Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission would be laid at Kodekal, Yadgiri district.
During the programme, Prime Minister will also inaugurate Narayanpur Left Bank Canal - Extension Renovation and Modernisation Project (NLBC-ERM). The project, with canal carrying capacity of 10,000 cusecs, can irrigate 4.5 lakh hectares of command area. It will benefit more than three lakh farmers in 560 villages of Kalaburgi, Yadagir and Vijaypur districts.
Later in the day, PM Modi will reach Mumbai by the evening to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 38,800 crores in Mumbai. He will inaugurate two lines of the Mumbai Metro.
PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai
In the evening around 5 PM, PM Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai and inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives.
At around 6:30 PM, he will inaugurate two lines of the Mumbai Metro and also undertake a metro ride.
PM Narendra Modi in Karnataka
In Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the districts Yadgiri and Kalaburagi. At around 12 noon, in Kodekal, Yadgiri District, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental projects related to irrigation, drinking water and a National Highway development project.
Around 2:15 PM, Prime Minister Modi will reach Malkhed, Kalaburagi District, where he will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to the eligible beneficiaries of newly declared revenue villages and also lay the foundation stone for a National Highway project.
PM Modi to lay foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 10,800 crores in Karnataka and Rs 38,800 crores in Maharashtra today.
