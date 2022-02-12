हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Unemployment

'Central government responsible for unemployment emergency': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Suicides rose due to unemployment. And what led to the rise in unemployment? The Central government is responsible for this unemployment emergency."

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday held the Union government responsible for the "unemployment emergency" in the country and alleged that suicides have risen due to it.

He cited a media report which claimed that over 25,000 people have committed suicide between 2018 and 2020 due to debt and unemployment.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also targeted the BJP government alleging that instead of "Amrit Kaal" as claimed by the government, India was going through "Andh Kaal" (dark age) under a "blind king".

The Congress has been attacking the government over unemployment and has belied the BJP's claims of India going through 'Amrit Kaal', a reference to the best and most auspicious times.

In a tweet in Hindi with the hashtag 'KiskeAccheDin', Gandhi said, "Suicides rose due to unemployment. And what led to the rise in unemployment? The Central government is responsible for this unemployment emergency."

Kharge also tweeted, "Twenty-four per cent increase in suicides due to unemployment. Eighty-four per cent of families saw a decline in income. Yet, Modi and his ministers call these difficult times as 'Amrit Kaal'. This is India's 'Andh Kaal' with an 'Andha Raja' as PM."

"For the sake and welfare of 'Double A', 27 crore Indians have been pushed into poverty by 'Hum Do'. This is the reality of 'Amrit Kaal'," the senior Congress leader said. 

