topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
PM POSHAN SCHEME

Central team to review implementation of PM POSHAN scheme in West Bengal

The team will visit West Bengal to review the implementation of the centrally sponsored scheme, Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) in the month of January.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 11:59 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • A central team will visit West Bengal this month
  • Ministry of Education has constituted a Joint Review Mission
  • The team comprises of Nutrition experts and Officers from Govt

Trending Photos

Central team to review implementation of PM POSHAN scheme in West Bengal

New Delhi: A central team will visit West Bengal this month to review the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) Scheme. "Ministry of Education has constituted a Joint Review Mission to visit the State of West Bengal to review the implementation of the centrally sponsored scheme, Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) in the month of January," an official statement said. The Joint Review Mission comprises of members drawn from Nutrition experts, Officers from the Government of India and the State Government.

The team would review the fund flow from State to Schools/implementing agencies, the coverage of the Scheme, the availability of Management Structure at State, District, Block level, the delivery mechanism of food grains from State to Schools, the smooth implementation of the Scheme with particular reference to interruptions among other objectives. 

It would also review the Construction of Kitchen-cum-stores, Procurement/Replacement of Kitchen Devices, the involvement of NGO`s/Trust/Centralized kitchens in the Scheme, the payment of Cost of Food grains to Food Corporation of India etc.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?