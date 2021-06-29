हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Central Vista project

Central Vista Project: SC rejects plea against Delhi HC order on halting construction work

The main Cental Vista project envisages building a new Parliament House, a new residential complex to house offices and the prime minister and the vice president.

Central Vista Project: SC rejects plea against Delhi HC order on halting construction work

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday (June 29) dismissed a plea challenging the Delhi High Court order which had rejected a PIL seeking to halt Central Vista construction work in view of the COVID pandemic.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose said it is not inclined to interfere with the High Court order as the PIL petitioners had selectively chosen Central Vista Project and did not even do basic research about other public projects which were allowed during the lockdown in the national capital.

It said that findings of the Delhi HC on the PIL that it was "motivated" and filed with "ill-intent" and "lack of bona fides" is possible a view.

The top court also refused to interfere with the Rs 1 lakh cost imposed on the petitioners.

It will also have new office buildings and a Central Secretariat to accommodate various ministries.

(Inputs from agency)

