Centre allows airlines to serve meals on domestic, international flights; issues SoP

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday allowed all domestic and international flights to serve meals on board but only if the stipulated hygiene is maintained, as per guideline issued. The Centre issued a new SOP stating that airlines can serve pre-packed snacks, meals and beverages on domestic flights and on international flights hot meals can be served.

The cabin crew will have to use a fresh set of gloves for every meal service, the SOP said. Also, in flight entertainment services like movie screens can be played now given that each screen is thoroughly cleaned. Disposable or disinfected headphones can be given to passengers.

On long-haul international flights too, water bottles, packed food and cold non-alcoholic beverage were kept on the seats.

Amid apprehensions that flight services may trigger the spread of the infection, domestic and international flights resumed in May with minimum crew-passenger interaction inside the flight. In the last three months, planes have become the safest mode of travel.

Since the novel coronavirus is a surface-borne virus, the initial SOP was to ensure that there is minimum surface touch involved during the flight service.

Due to the nation wide lockdown taht was imposed on March 24 which led to the closure of airspace for three months, the airlines industry has been hit badly. The sales of food and beverages on the flights will likely boost their profits.

Meanwhile, India on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike of 77,266 new cases and 1,057 deaths taking the total to 33,87,501 including 7,42,023 active cases, 25,83,948 cured casses amd 61,529 deaths.