Centre and protesting farmers to meet today, Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani train to resume and more

Centre calls protesting farmers for meeting over farm laws on Dec 30

The Centre and the protesting farmer unions will resume stalled talks on Wednesday with the latter sticking to their demand that the modalities of repealing the three new farm laws and giving a legal guarantee on the MSP among other issues.

India, Sri Lanka to discuss release of detained Indian fishermen at meet on Dec 30

India and Sri Lanka will hold a virtual meeting of their joint working group on fisheries on December 30 that will take up the issue of the recent apprehension of 36 Indian fishermen and seizure of five fishing vessels by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani train to resume operations from December 30

A Rajdhani special train will run on four days of the week between Mumbai and Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi), the Central Railway (CR) said on Wednesday. The CR had suspended its Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani train after the outbreak of coronavirus in March.

Rohit Sharma to join Team India’s Test squad December 30

Opener Rohit Sharma is likely to be included into the squad for the 3rd Test against Australia scheduled to start from January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Karnataka imposes night curfew from December 30 till January 2 amid concerns over new strain

The Karnataka government issued an order prohibiting such programmes between December 30 and January 2 at clubs, pubs, restaurants and other places where people gather for new year celebrations, citing the prevailing Covid-19 situation.