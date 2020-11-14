हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ED

Centre approves one-year extension of ED Director SK Mishra's tenure

Director Enforcement Directorate (ED) SK Mishra gets an extension of a period of one year.

Centre approves one-year extension of ED Director SK Mishra&#039;s tenure

New Delhi: The Centre has given an extension to S.K. Mishra, Director Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a period of one year.

In an order issued by the Ministry of Finance on November 13 stated: "The President is pleased to appoint Mishra as Principal Special Director of ED for the period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

Mishra, a 1984 batch IRS officer was appointed as ED director on November 19, 2018 for a period of two years. His tenure was expiring on November 18 2020.

After this order, he becomes the first ED Director to get an extension for a period of one year post retirement.

Before that he was given the additional charge of the ED Director on October 27, 2018 after Karnal Singh retired.

ED Director
