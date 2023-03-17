Centre Writes To Six States Cautioning About Localised Covid-19 Outbreaks

New Delhi: The Centre requested six states, namely Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka to be cautious about the spread of a possible localised spread of Covid-19 infection. The states have been asked to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent the spread of the virus. "There are a few states which are reporting higher numbers of cases indicating the possible localised spread of infection," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has said in a letter to these states.

Furthermore, the Union Health Secretary told the states to continue monitoring the Covid-19 situation and implement measures when and where they deem necessary. The measures refer to the multiple advisories issued by the Ministry of Health in the past.

Although India has witnessed a decline in Covid-19 infections, in the past few weeks, there has been a rise in cases in certain parts of the country. This data prompted the Centre to issue a request notice to the six states where a probability for increased infections was there.

"It is essential that the state must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required in any areas of concern to control emerging spread of infection," Bhushan said.

Maharashtra saw an increase in cases in the first two weeks of March. There were 355 cases in the week ending March 8 to 668 in the week ending March 15.

Gujarat has reported an increase in weekly cases from 105 in the week ending March 8 to 279 in the week ending March 15, the letter stated as quoted by PTI.

Telangana has reported an increase in weekly cases from 132 in the week ending March 8 to 267 in week ending March 15.

According to the letter, Tamil Nadu has reported an increase in weekly cases from 170 in the week ending March 8 to 258 in the week ending March 15.

Kerala has reported an increase in weekly cases from 434 to 579 during the period. Karnataka has reported an increase in weekly cases from 493 to 604 during the period.