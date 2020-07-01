Centre cancels government bungalow allotted to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, asks her to vacate it in one month

The Centre on Wednesday cancelled the government accommodation allotted to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi with the direction to vacate the house within one month i.e. August 1.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had informed vide its communication dated June 30 that Priyanka has been assigned Z+ security with CRPF cover on the all-India basis, which does not have any provision for allotment or retention of government accommodation on that ground. She is not an SPG protectee now.



Persons with Z+ security cover are not entitled to government accommodation. However, exceptions can be made only by the Cabinet Committee on Accommodation (CCA) based on security perception assessment by the MHA on their recommendation. "In view of this, she is no longer entitled to government accommodation and her allotment has been cancelled by the Directorate of Estate on 01.07.2020 with the direction to vacate the house within one month," read the release.



As per records, she has accumulated dues of Rs 3,46,677 as on June 30 and she has been issued noticed to clear these dues and rent for the period she vacates the accommodation.

She was allotted Bangalow No 35, Lodhi Estate on February 21, 1997, on security ground as an SPG protectee. The CCA in its meeting on December 7, 2000, reviewed the guidelines on the allotment of government accommodation on security ground and decided that in future no private person, other than those who are SPG protectees, will be given government accommodation on security ground. Such allotment was to be done at the market rate i.e. 50 times of normal rent.



In July 2003, it was decided to charge special rate of licence fee i.e. 20 times of the normal rent from such allottees.