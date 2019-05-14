close

LTTE

Centre extends ban on LTTE over its 'strong anti-India posture'

The Union Home Ministry said that the LTTE has been clandestinely working towards Tamil Eelam and undertaking fundraising activities for the same. 

Centre extends ban on LTTE over its &#039;strong anti-India posture&#039;
Representative image

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry Tuesday issued a fresh notification extending the ban on the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) over its strong anti-India posture and the threat it poses to the nation. 

“...the LTTE's objective for a separate homeland (Tamil Eelam) threatens the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, and amounts to cession and secession of a part of the territory of India from the Union and thus falls within the ambit of unlawful activities,” said the Ministry of Home Affairs in a notification on May 14.

The ministry added that LTTE has been clandestinely working towards Tamil Eelam, a proposed independent state for Tamils, and undertaking fundraising activities for the same. 

In the notification, the MHA adds:

(i) “the activities of the LTTE remnant cadres, dropouts, sympathisers, supporters who have been traced out recently in the State of Tamil Nadu suggest that the cadres sent to Tamil Nadu would ultimately be utilised by the LITE unlawful activities
(ii) “the activities of pro-LTTE organisations and individuals have come to notice of the Government of India that despite the ban in force, attempts have been math by these forces to extend their support to the LTTE
(iii) “the LTTE leaders, operatives and supporters have been inimically opposed to India's policy on their organisation and action of the State machinery in curbing their activities.”

“...the LTTE continues to adopt a strong anti-India posture as also continues to pose a grave threat to the security of Indian nationals, it is necessary to declare LTTE as an unlawful association with immediate effect,” it said. 

A total of 41 terrorist outfits, including the LTTE, have been banned under the first schedule of the unlawful activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Lashkar-e-Toiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Al-Qaida, Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Front and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) are some of the other organisations included in the list.

LTTELiberation Tigers of Tamil EelamMinistry of Home Affairs
