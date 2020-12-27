Centre extends validity of vehicular documents like DLs, RCs, permits till this date due to COVID-19

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Sunday (December 27, 2020) extended the validity of vehicular documents like Driving Licence (DL), Registration Certificate (RC), permits etc till Mach 31, 2021 due to the spread of COVID-19.

"Ministry has today issued a directory to the States and Union Territory administrations in the regard," said the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

The advisory said, "Taking into consideration the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is further advised that the validity of all of the above-referred documents may be treated to be valid till 31st March 2021. This covers all documents whose validity has expired since 1st Feb, 2020 or would expire by 31st March 2021."

It added, "Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid till 31st of March 2021. This will help out citizens in availing transport-related services while maintaining social distancing."

All the States and Union Territories, Union Ministry said, are requested to implement this advisory in letter and spirit so that the citizens, the transporters and various other organizations which are operating under this difficult time during coronavirus outbreak may not face difficulties.

The MoRTH had earlier issued advisories dated March 30, 2020, June 9, and August 24 regarding the extension of validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

It was advised that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned documents may be treated to be valid till December 31 2020.

