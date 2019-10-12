close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Centre initiates background talks for release of political leaders under house arrest in J&K: Sources

The leaders have been approached by officials and are being asked to cooperate in maintaining law and order in the Union Territory. Earlier this week, three politicians - Yawar Mir, Noor Mohammed and Shoiab Lone - were released on various grounds.

Centre initiates background talks for release of political leaders under house arrest in J&amp;K: Sources
Image Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: The Central government has initiated background talks for the release of political leaders who have been under house arrest in Jammu and Kashmir for over two months since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, sources said on Saturday.

The leaders have been approached by officials and are being asked to cooperate in maintaining law and order in the Union Territory.

Earlier this week, three politicians - Yawar Mir, Noor Mohammed and Shoiab Lone - were released on various grounds.

After the Centre decided to revoke the special constitutional status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, the region was placed under a communication blockade and several mainstream political leaders, including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, vice president Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti were put under house arrest as a precautionary measure to ensure peace in the Union Territory, and maintain law and order. 

Live TV

The Centre, however, said that those leaders who are under house arrest will be released soon. 

The abrogation of Article 370 ended the special status given to J&K and the former state was split into two Union Territories - Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

J&K administration had a few days ago released leaders like Devender Singh Rana (National Conference), Harshdev Singh (Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party), Raman Bhalla (Congress), among others days after the schedule for Block Development Council (BDC) election was announced.

Tags:
Jammu and Kashmirhouse arrestrelease of political leaders
Next
Story

Delhi's air quality plunges to 'poor' category, may deteriorate further

Must Watch

PT37M30S

Kovalam, Chennai: Jinping arrives to meet PM Modi for another day talks of informal summit