हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Kumbh Mela 2021

Centre issues guidelines for Kumbh Mela 2021; see details

As per the SOP, all devotees desirous of attending the mela must register with Uttarakhand government. They also have to obtain a compulsory medical certificate from Community health centre or district hospital or medical college in their states.

Centre issues guidelines for Kumbh Mela 2021; see details
File Photo

New Delhi: The Centre has issued standard operating protocols (SOP) for the upcoming Kumbh mela at Haridwar in Uttarakhand on Sunday (January 24) amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the SOP, all devotees desirous of attending the mela must register with Uttarakhand government. They also have to obtain a compulsory medical certificate from Community health centre or district hospital or medical college in their states.

The National Security Guard (NSG) Commandos will also be deployed at the mela. Uttarakhand Police Commissioner Ashok Kumar said, "to take action against the anti-national elements, two NSG teams will be deployed during Kumbh Mela. The NSG teams will also train our Anti-Terrorist Squad,” after meeting with Major General VS Ranade, NSG (IG Operations).

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government authorised Garhwal Commissioner and the Kumbh Mela official to allocate works up to worth Rs 5 crore and Rs 2 crore respectively to speed up preparations for the mela. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday (January 22) evening, PTI quoted Cabinet minister Madan Kaushik as saying.

The Uttarakhand Government has also asked the Centre for 20,000 additional vaccines in the wake of Kumbh Mela. The state COVID-19 Control Room chief Dr Abhishek Tripathi divulged that the state government has sent a proposal for the same to the centre. 

(With inputs from agencies.)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kumbh Mela 2021COVID-19kumbh melaHaridwarNSG
Next
Story

Republic Day Parade is tribute to India's great socio-cultural heritage: PM Narendra Modi

  • 1,06,54,533Confirmed
  • 1,53,339Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M33S

Bollywood Breaking: Varun Dhawan to tie the knot with Natasha Dalal