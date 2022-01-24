हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CGHS

Centre launches upgraded CGHS website and MyCGHS app

With new features and enhanced user experience, the initiative will greatly benefit the 40 lakh people connected with the CGHS, said Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday (January 24) launched the upgraded CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) website and MyCGHS app.

Launching the app and the upgraded version of the CGHS website Health Minister said, "With new features & enhanced user experience, the initiative will greatly benefit the 40 lakh people connected with the CGHS."

Citing the benefits of the e-platforms provided by the government for treatment Dr Mandaviya said, per day, over 1 lakh regular patients are using the eSanjeevani platform for treatment, on over 3000 hubs in the country and through over 33,000 spoke models. 

Telemedicine hubs set up at CGHS HQs, all hospitals of Govt of India and all district hospitals of the State Govt, he added.

