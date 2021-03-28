Centre ready to talk, impasse on farmers’ protest will end if farm bodies are willing, says Narendra Singh Tomar

Gwalior: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday (March 27) said the deadlock over the ongoing farmers' agitation will end the day the leaders of farm unions decide to sort out this issue.

"The government will also find a way out. The Centre is ready for talks and wants to resolve the issue," said Tomar while addressing the press.

The Union Agriculture Minister addressed a press conference after campaigning for the BJP in Assam for the upcoming Assembly polls, where voting for the phase 1, out of the three, was held on the same day.

"The incumbent BJP government in Assam worked well. After a long period, the people of Assam witnessed peace, development and a sense of security under this government. The BJP will come to power again in that state," said Union Agriculture Minister.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting from the past four months at Delhi's border, demanding the Central government to take back three new farm laws, which are Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The Farmers’ Union have termed these three new laws as "anti-farmers"

Multiple rounds of talks have been conducted between the Central government and farmer leaders but no concrete solution has been put on the table. Earlier on Friday (March 26) farmers’ union called for a Bharat Bandh as the day marked completion of four months of protests, which started on November 26.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, has called for a Bharat Bandh on March 26, from 6 AM to 6 PM.

Live TV