'Centre refused to give incentives to farmers because...': AAP's Gopal Rai makes BIG statement against BJP

New Delhi: The national capital's air quality remained 'very poor,' while Noida's air quality remained 'severe.' Many people have been admitted to the ICU after reporting pneumonia or chest infections, according to reports. On the same day, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the BJP is abusing farmers and has refused to give farmers incentives. Rai also revealed that the Delhi and Punjab governments were both willing to offer incentives, but the Central government refused. Both Delhi and Punjab’s government was ready to give Rs. 500 to farmers as incentives when farmers refused to take He further gave advisory to the people of Delhi on the deteriorating weather condition of the capital. He even blamed the people of Delhi for the city's bad air quality.

Delhi’s Environment Minister advise for people of Delhi

Gopal Rai also gave some advice to the people of Delhi. Like the Construction Work pictures should be sent to the Green Delhi App. Car-Bike shall be shared if possible. If people cannot follow the Red Light On, Gaadi Off scheme they should Work from Home. Coal and wood should not be burnt. And security guards should get electric heaters.

Air Quality Indexes ranging from 0 to 100 are considered good, while those ranging from 100 to 200 are considered moderate, those ranging from 200 to 300 are considered poor, those ranging from 300 to 400 are considered very poor, and those ranging from 400 to 500 are considered severe.

BJP किसानों को गाली देना बंद करे।



Delhi और Punjab Govt किसानों को आर्थिक मदद देने के लिए तैयार थी



लेकिन केंद्र सरकार ने पंजाब के किसानों को Incentive देने से मना कर दिया



केंद्र सरकार ने धोखा दिया, क्योंकि उन्हें आंदोलन के बाद से किसानों से नफ़रत है



—@AapKaGopalRai pic.twitter.com/JVD7vf5rzQ — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) November 2, 2022

According to the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, the commission has been informing and sensitising all stakeholders (industrial houses, commercial establishments, construction agencies, State Govt/ GNCTD agencies, ULBs in NCR, and the general public) about the preventive, mitigating, and restricting actions required under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Here is what the health experts say regarding the Air-pollution in Delhi

Experts in Delhi say that "This is a medical emergency as people are affected by short-term and long-term impacts of the pollution. You are immediately affected when the lungs are exposed to this air," Chairman of the Institute of Chest Surgery at Medanta Hospital, Dr Arvind Kumar told ANI on Wednesday. Dr. Kumar went on to say that when smoke enters the chest, it causes immediate acute inflammation in the windpipe and lungs, followed by these toxic chemicals being absorbed from the lungs and reaching the bloodstream. They then spread from head to toe, affecting every organ, he added. He also stated that the hospital reporting large numbers of people complaining about chest infections and pneumonia proves that pollution is at its peak. He went on to say that the most common symptoms of pollution are sore throats and eyes, burning in the eyes, red eyes, watering eyes, dry-itchy eyes, burning sensations in the nose, and a metallic taste on the lips. The chairman of Medanata also spoke about the long-term effects of pollution on a child's brain.

