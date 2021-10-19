Centre should provide arms to non-local civilians in J-K for defence from terrorists: BJP MLA

Patna: BJP MLA Gyanendra Singh Gyanu on Tuesday (October 19) said that the Centre should provide arms to non-local civilians in Jammu and Kashmir so that they can defend themselves from terrorists.

"The Centre should provide arms to the non-local residents so that they can defend themselves from terrorists and teach them a lesson. When terrorism was prevalent in Punjab, people were being given licences to own AK-47 rifles. The same can be done with people in Jammu and Kashmir. Government should unite these non-local civilians, settle them in a particular area, provide them individual security as well as government security besides employment," he said.

Gyanu said that the terrorists were trying to establish an atmosphere of terror by attacking poor, underprivileged people.

"These terrorists are cowards. They are making the poor and underprivileged their target. Will they dare fight the Border Security Force (BSF) or our Army like that? It is the Pakistani terrorists or those influenced or paid by Pakistan who are killing the people," he added.

Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the Valley. Three non-Kashmiri labourers were fired upon by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per CID sources, all three labourers are residents of Bihar.

Earlier a gol-gappa hawker from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The hawker, Arbind Kumar Sah, and another Sagir Ahmad from UP, were shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar and Pulwama.

