Centre signs ceasefire agreement with Nagaland’s NSCN Niki group

New Delhi: The central government on Wednesday (September 8) entered into a Ceasefire Agreement with National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K) Niki group for a period of one year.

More than 200 cadres of this group along with 83 weapons joined the peace process, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

“The Ceasefire Agreement and Agreed Ceasefire Ground Rules were signed on 8th September 2021,” the ministry said in a statement.

The government has already signed a “framework agreement” with NSCN (IM) and ceasefire agreements with other Naga groups namely, NSCN (NK), NSCN (R) and NSCN (K) - Khango.

Earlier, the government had signed Agreement with NLFT (SD) in August, 2019 in which 88 cadres along with 44 weapons joined the mainstream of society in Tripura.

In January 2020, with the signing of Bodo Agreement, more than 2,250 cadres of insurgent groups, including all factions of NDFB, along with 423 weapons and a huge quantity of ammunition surrendered in Assam and joined the mainstream.

Live TV