South 24 Parganas: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday reviewed preparations for Gangasagar Mela and alleged that the central government supports Kumbh Mela by giving crores of rupees but they do not even look at Gangasagar.

"The central government supports Kumbh Mela by giving crores of rupees but they do not even look at Gangasagar. On one side of Gangasagar is Sundarban, on one side is forest, on one side is sea, temples and devotees, it is very amazing," Mamata Banerjee said in Gangasagar. She further said that the state government has held coordination meetings so that the devotees do not face any problems during the Gangasagar Mela.

"People have to come to Gangasagar by water. For this, the central government had to build a bridge but they could not do so. Now the state government has invited tenders for building the bridge. After this, there will be a lot of convenience... We hope that all the devotees coming to Gangasagar have a pleasant journey. We have held meetings with all departments including police, PWD, PHE... We have also held coordination meetings so that the devotees do not face any problems," she said.

The second-largest fair after Kumbh Mela, the Gangasagar Mela starts on the pious day of Makar Sankranti, which generally falls between January 14 and 15 every year. The annual fair at one of the oldest and leading pilgrimage sites in the country draws devotees every year, who also take a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Ganga at Sagardweep, from where the river merges with the Bay of Bengal.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).