Centre to give Rs 5 lakh free health insurance to children orphaned due to COVID-19

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Narendra Modi government has decided to give free health insurance of Rs 5 lakh to children upto the age of 18 years, who were orphaned due to the pandemic.

The announcement was made by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who said that the premium for the health insurance will be paid by Prime Minister`s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PMCares).

“As part of the steps taken to take care of children affected by COVID-19, children up to 18 years will be provided free health insurance of Rs 5 lakhs under Ayushman Bharat and its premium will be paid by PM CARES," Thakur informed through a tweet on Wednesday.

The Union Minister also shared an image along with the tweet that said children up to the age of 18 years, who have lost both the parents or guardians, will be given a monthly stipend, and on turning 23 years old, an amount of Rs 10 lakh would be given.

In May this year, the Modi government had announced a slew of benefits for those children to ensure that they have a bright future like other normal kids.

Making one such announcement, the government announced to offer free health insurance to all the children who lost their parents to COVID-19 under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme (PM-JAY).

Besides health insurance, the government also offered other benefits to children who lost their parents to COVID-19. These benefits included a fixed deposit in the name of the child, free elementary school education, free high school education and support for higher education.

Notably, the PM CARES for Children Scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 29, 2021, for the children.

The scheme aims to support children who have lost both their parents or legal guardians or adoptive parents or surviving parents to the COVID-19 pandemic during the period starting from March 11, 2020.

The main objective of the PM CARES for Children Scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner, and enable their well-being through health insurance, empower them through education and equip them for self-sufficient existence with financial support on reaching 23 years of age.

