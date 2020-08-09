Centre to introduce new law to protect land rights of Jammu and Kashmir natives, to table bill in Parliament

New Delhi: The Centre is considering bringing in a law to protect the land rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. As per reports, the new law is expected to be enacted in Parliament.

A bill to this effect will be introduced in Parliament as there is no legislature in the newly created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir because no election was held since the bifurcation of the erstwhile state.

The fears of Jammu and Kashmir domicile people about the settlement of outsiders in the union territory arose after the government abrogated Article 370 on August 5, 2019, which ended the exclusive rights of locals over lands or immovable property and jobs.

"Land rights for the locals in Jammu and Kashmir are coming up. Work is on for enacting a new law that will allay all fears of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," an official privy to the development said told PTI. "Once the legislation is passed by Parliament, the fear of losing rights over land will be over in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

After the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, there was a fear among the Jammu and Kashmir domicile people about people from other states settling in the state-union territory. The central government the government on August 5, 2019, abrogated Article 370 which ended the exclusive rights of the locals over lands or immovable property and jobs.