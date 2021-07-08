हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19 vaccine

Centre to provide 12 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to states, UTs in July

"Based on the discussion with the manufacturers, the ministry had communicated to all States/ UTs that they will receive more than 12 crore doses of COVID vaccine in the month of July 2021," the press release read.

Centre to provide 12 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to states, UTs in July
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (July 7, 2021) said that the states and union territories of India are set to receive over 12 crore COVID-19 vaccines in the month of July.

"Based on the discussion with the manufacturers, the ministry had communicated to all States/ UTs that they will receive more than 12 crore doses of COVID vaccine in the month of July 2021," the press release read.

The release from the health ministry also added that the states are being informed about the incoming COVID-19 vaccine doses in advance. 

"Further, all states have also been requested to share likely indicative demand in case more doses of vaccine are required by them in view of increased coverage," the ministry said.

Additionally, the ministry also dismissed media reports alleging a decrease of 32 percent in vaccination coverage in the first week of July as compared to the week preceding it. The ministry said they have clarified, much in advance, the doses that will be available for the states and UTs for the month of July, including the supply to private hospitals.

"The States/UTs have been advised to plan their COVID-19 Vaccination sessions based on the availability of the COVID vaccines," the ministry added. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19 vaccineCOVID-19CoronavirusIndia COVID-19 vaccination driveUnion Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh reports first two cases of Delta Plus variant, one dies

Must Watch

PT20M49S

Union Cabinet 2021: Which minister got the place, who had to leave his post?