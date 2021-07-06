हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

COVID-19 Delta variant 8 times less sensitive to vaccine antibodies, finds study

The study claimed that the Delta variant also generates greater transmission among the fully vaccinated people.

COVID-19 Delta variant 8 times less sensitive to vaccine antibodies, finds study
File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: A new study has claimed that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is eight times less sensitive to coronavirus vaccine antibodies as compared to the original strain that was first reported in China's Wuhan. 

The study titled "Sars-Cov-2 B.1.617.2 Delta Variant Emergence and Vaccine Breakthrough: Collaborative Study", was conducted on more than 100 healthcare workers (HCWs) at three centres across India including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) in Delhi. The collaborative study from India was conducted along with scientists from the Cambridge Institute of Therapeutic Immunology and Infectious Disease. It, however, is yet to be peer-reviewed.

It stated that the B.1.617.2 Delta variant, first found in India, not only dominates vaccine-breakthrough infections with higher respiratory viral loads compared to non-Delta infections but also generates greater transmission among the fully vaccinated healthcare workers.

The study also found that in vitro, the Delta variant is approximately eight-fold less sensitive to vaccine-elicited antibodies compared to Wuhan-1.

"Across all scenarios considered, our results suggest the Delta variant is both more transmissible and better able to evade prior immunity elicited by the previous infection compared to previously circulating lineages," the findings of the study read.

Dr Chand Wattal, the chairperson of the Institute of Clinical Microbiology and Immunology, SGRH, said, "From this study, it appears that we have miles to go before we sleep in case of COVID-19 pandemics. These mutations are bound to happen if we lower our guard and allow ourselves to fall prey to this virus, giving it an opportunity to multiply."

He added, "This is a straight eye-opener to the fully vaccinated people that you cannot lower guard in the name of vaccination. The virus is on the prowl, still looking for its prey. This mutant has come back with enhanced spike proteins for attachment to the lung epithelial cells which have provided it with a much higher capacity to infect many more people than the Wuhan strain."

The study noted that these combined epidemiological and in vitro data indicate that the dominance of the Delta variant in India has been most likely driven by a combination of evasion of neutralising antibodies in previously infected individuals and increased virus infectivity resulting in the second wave.

It said that severe disease in fully vaccinated HCWs was rare. It also highlighted that breakthrough transmission clusters in hospitals associated with the Delta variant of COVID-19 are concerning and indicate that infection control measures need to continue in the post-vaccination era.

"In the absence of published data on the transmissibility of the Delta variant, we predict that this variant will have a transmission advantage relative to Wuhan-1 with D614G in individuals with pre-existing immunity from vaccine/natural infection as well as in settings where there is low vaccine coverage and low prior exposure," the study stated.

It claimed that at population scale, extensive vaccination will likely protect against moderate to severe disease and will reduce hospitalisation due to the Delta variant. 

(With agency inputs)

