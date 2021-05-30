Centre to provide over 12 crore doses for national COVID-19 vaccination programme in June

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday (May 30, 2021) informed that the Central Government will provide over 12 crore doses for the national COVID-19 vaccination programme in the month of June.

"6.09 crore (6,09,60,000) doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be supplied to the States and UTs for vaccination of priority group of Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front-Line Workers (FLWs) and people aged 45 years + and above as free supply from Government of India," the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated.

They further said, "In addition, more than 5.86 crore (5,86,10,000) doses will be available for direct procurement by the state/UTs and private hospitals. Therefore, in June, close to 12 crore (11,95,70,000) doses will be available for the national COVID vaccination programme."

They said that the delivery schedule for this allocation will be shared in advance and that the states have been requested to direct the concerned officials to ensure rational and judicious utilization of allocated doses and minimize the vaccine wastage.

This is to be noted that in May, a total number of 7,94,05,200 doses were available for the national COVID-19 vaccination programme.

India has so far administered 21.20 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses through 30,07,831 sessions, as per the data available on Sunday morning (7 AM).

Meanwhile, the country recorded 1.65 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 3,460 deaths in the last 24 hours. There were 1,65,553 fresh infections that took India's total caseload to 2,78,94,800. There are now 21,14,508 active cases across the country.

India has so far witnessed over 2.54 crore recoveries besides 3.25 lakh coronavirus-related fatalities.

