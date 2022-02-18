Centre to seriously look into allegations of Sikh for Justice’s 'relations with AAP': Amit Shah tells Charanjit Channi

New Delhi: The Centre has taken "serious" note of a pro-Khalistan group's letter extending support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday as the controversy over the letter created a flutter on the last day of campaigning in Punjab.

The letter purportedly written by the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) in Gurmukhi was forwarded to the home minister by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi along with a personal note saying the matter was "serious" and compromised the security and integrity of the nation.

Shah in his reply to Channi's letter said that no one will be allowed to play with India's unity and integrity.

He said it is highly condemnable that to grab power some people go to the extent of joining hands with the separatists and also go to the limits of breaking Punjab and the country.

He said this in reply to the letter written by Channi claiming that he had received a letter by SFJ which shows that the group is in constant touch with the AAP.

Channi claimed that in the SFJ letter it was mentioned that it had given its support to the AAP in the assembly elections in Punjab in 2017 and similarly in these polls too.

The SFJ has exhorted the electorate to vote for AAP, Channi further claimed.

Polling for the Punjab assembly elections will be held on February 20.

"I want to assure you that no one will be allowed to play with the unity and integrity of the country. The government of India has taken the matter very seriously and I myself will look into the matter deeply," Shah said in his response.

HM Amit Shah in a letter to Punjab CM assures him that GoI has taken the matter seriously and that he'll personally ensure that the matter is looked into in detail Punjab CM had written to HM alleging that banned org 'Sikhs for Justice' is in touch with Aam Aadmi Party. pic.twitter.com/1SQwU7KUSd — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022

He said the issue of a political party having relations and getting support from a terrorist and banned organisation is a serious matter with regard to the unity and integrity of the country.

Shah said the agenda of such forces is no different from the agenda of country's enemies.

"This is highly condemnable that to grab power such people go to the extent of joining hands with the separatists and also go to the limits of breaking Punjab and the country," he said.

Channi, in his letter, said it was a very serious issue of compromising with the security and integrity of the country and thus needs to be thoroughly investigated.

"I would urge upon you to immediately get this matter investigated for taking appropriate action in this regard," he said.

In addition, Channi said Arvind Kejriwal's one time close aide Kumar Vishwas has made serious allegations of the AAP co-founder and Delhi chief minister's links with the Khalistani forces.

"These allegations also deserved to be probed comprehensively and necessary action taken accordingly. I hope you would consider this and take appropriate necessary action immediately keeping in view the seriousness of the matter involved as Punjab has already suffered heavily due to these separatist forces," he said.

Live TV