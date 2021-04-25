Centre to set up 551 PSA Oxygen Generation Plants across India using PM CARES Fund

New Delhi: The Centre has directed installation of 551 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plants inside public health facilities as the nation grapples with oxygen shortage.

The PM CARES fund, set up for combatting the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, will be utilised for the establishment of these plants. “These dedicated plants will be established in identified Government hospitals in district headquarters in various States/UTs. The procurement will be done through Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government said in a press statement.

PM Modi has also asked the officials to make these plants “functional" as soon as possible. “The PM CARES Fund had earlier this year allocated Rs.201.58 crores for installation of additional 162 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plants inside public health facilities in the country,” the statement mentioned.

The aim of setting up these plants is to ensure that government hospitals in the districts “do not face sudden disruption of oxygen supplies and have access to adequate uninterrupted oxygen supply to manage the COVID-19 patients and other patients needing such support," the government said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi in his monthly radio address "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday (April 25) addressed the dire COVID-19 crisis in the country. He stressed on giving priority to expert and scientific advice, and added that the Centre is working with all its power to help states.

"I urge people to not fall prey to any rumour about vaccine. You all must be aware that Govt of India has sent free vaccine to all State Govts. All people above 45 yrs of age can benefit from this. From May 1st, vaccines will be available for every person above 18 years of age," the PM said.

Modi also urged the corporate sector to participate in the inoculation drive by getting their employees vaccinated. "Country's corporate sector can also participate in vaccine drive by getting their employees vaccinated.Govt of India's free vaccination program will continue in future too. I request states to ensure benefits of this free vaccination program reaches as many people as possible," he added.

