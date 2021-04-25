India reports highest single-day spike in world with over 3.49 lakh new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: In another huge spike in a single day, India registered 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the caseload to over 1.69 crore.

As per the Union Ministry of Health data on Sunday (April 25), 2,767 deaths and 2,17,113 discharges were recorded in the last 24 hours. The death toll and total recoveries now stand at 1,92,311 and 1,40,85,110, respectively. Meanwhile, the active count has mounted to 26,82,751, while the total tally has reached 1,69,60,172 in the country, the data stated.

Breaking all records, this is the highest single-day spike so far. As per Saturday figures, India had recorded 3.46 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours that took the country's total caseload to over 1.66 crore. India remains the second-worst coronavirus-hit country in the world after the United States.

Commenting on the deteriorating COVID-19 situation, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said that this current crisis is a 'devastating reminder' of what the virus can do. He had also said that WHO is 'deeply concerned' about the increasing number of coronavirus cases and deaths in India right now.

