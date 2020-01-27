MHA to sign agreement with NDFB, ABSU today, accord to give political and economic benefits to Bodos

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday will sign an agreement with all factions of banned insurgent organisation National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and All Bodo Students Union (ABSU). The accord will give political and economic benefits to the Bodos.

The signing of the agreement with the Bodo organisations will take place in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Assam government at 1.30 pm. Earlier, the time for signing the agreement was scheduled for 3 pm. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be present for the signing.

It is expected that the central government will provide a massive political as well and economic package for the community. The government has also made it clear that the Centre would not make the state Bodoland territorial district into a Union Territory.

Shah and representatives of the Bru refugees had on January 16 signed an agreement to end the long-pending crisis of Bru refugees and for their settlement in Tripura in presence of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all the issues of Northeast are getting solved. This is one such step. Approximately 30,000 Bru refugees will be settled in Tripura and Rs 600 crores rupees package has been given for this," Amit Shah had said after signing the agreement.

The Centre had also said that Bru refugees, who will be settled in Tripura, will get a 40 by 30 feet plot along with Rs four lakh Fixed Deposit, cash assistance of Rs 5,000 per month for two years and free ration.