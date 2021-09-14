Centre, Yogi government working together for development of Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi

Aligarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 14) laid the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. He said the Central government and the Yogi government is working together for the development of the state.

Addressing the function, the Prime Minister said, "There was a time when the administration was run by goons, governance was in the hands of the corrupt, but now such people are behind the bars" while praising the state government under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath.

He further said, "the Central government and the Yogi government is working together for the development of Uttar Pradesh. We have to fight forces that are against development in the state."

The Central government and the Yogi government is working together for the development of Uttar Pradesh. We have to fight forces that are against development in the state: PM Modi in Aligarh

Earlier, the Prime Minister visited the exhibition models of Aligarh node of Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor and Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University.

The University is being established by the State government in memory and honour of the great freedom fighter, educationist, and social reformer, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh.

The University is being set up in a total area of over 92 acres at village Lodha and village Musepur Kareem Jarouli of Aligarh`s Kol tehsil. It will provide affiliation to 395 colleges of the Aligarh Division, informed the official communique.

The establishment of a Defense Industrial Corridor in Uttar Pradesh was announced by the Prime Minister while inaugurating the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit in Lucknow on February 21, 2018.

A total of 6 nodes - Aligarh, Agra, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Jhansi and Lucknow - have been planned in the Defense Industrial Corridor.

In the Aligarh node, the land allocation process has been completed and land has been allotted to 19 firms, who will invest Rs 1245 crore in the node.

The Defense Industrial Corridor of Uttar Pradesh will help in making the country self-reliant in the field of defence production and promoting `Make in India`.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saving both lives and livelihood of the people in the country during the COVID pandemic," said CM Adityanath.

