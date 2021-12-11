Centre's normalcy claim in Kashmir contrary to ground situation: Omar Abdullah

Baramulla: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday (December 11) said that the Government of India’s (GOI) claim that everything is normal in Jammu and Kashmir is contrary to what is happening on the ground.

While addressing a party convention here at Baramulla Dak Bungalow, Omar questioned the GoI’s claims on August 5, 2019 decisions and said that the ruling dispensation in New Delhi is proclaiming that everything is hunky dory in Jammu and Kashmir, while as the ground reality belies such flimsy claims. "We were promised that Jammu and Kashmir was in for mega growth, employment, infrastructure build-up, and much more. I believed that the decisions must have given such projected developmental dividends to the people of Jammu at least. But the sullen looks of the people on the other side of Pir Panjal said it all. Not a single job has been given to our youth there, no power projects, roads, hospitals have come up. Hopes of our educated youngsters there have dashed like elsewhere in J&K. People are worried for the future of their kids," he said.

He stated that the incumbent ruling dispensation has liquidated the Vajpayee legacy. “It was Vajpayee who opened up the trade and bus service across LoC but today we are being told that it was being misused. The reasons put forth by the government imply that Vajpayee was wrong then. The same Vajpayee, whom they conferred with the highest civilian award of the country. If he wasn't wrong, then why is it that the biggest CBM's initiated by him were discontinued?" he asked.

"Among other promises, we were told that August 2019 measures will end separatism and militancy. Did it? The prevailing security situation on the roads of Jammu and Kashmir disprove such claims as well,” he added.

On land and job rights, Omar said, “If the people of Ladakh are allowed to have exclusive rights over their land, jobs, scholarships, why can’t we in J&K enjoy the same privilege? Why is it that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been at a much lower pedestal?”

On tourism arrivals in Kashmir, Omar said, "As if the tourists all over India were waiting for the articles to be removed. Tourists have been coming to Kashmir in far greater numbers before Aug 5, 2019."

