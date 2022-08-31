CGBSE 2022: Chhattisgarh Board, CGBSE, is conducting the registrations for Classes 9 to 12 for schools and private candidates. Those schools and students who wish to register must do it at the earliest as today is the last day to register. A new date was provided in an official notice that the Chhattisgarh board made a few days ago addressing the extension of registration. Prior to being extended until August 31, 2022, the original deadline for schools and private candidates to register for Classes 9 through Classes 12 was August 16, 2022.

Candidates and schools can complete the application form if you haven't already, but the link will expire today, and forms submitted after this date won't be accepted. ALSO READ: GATE 2023 Registration begins TODAY at gate.iitk.ac.in- Direct link here

CGBSE 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board – cgbse.nic.in

Then click on the application link given on the homepage

Fill in the details asked to

Submit the application form and download it

Keep a copy of the application form for your future reference.

Schools will fill out the forms for the regular candidates through them, while private candidates will fill out the forms with the Chhattisgarh Board on their official website, cgbse.nic.in, on their own. As a result, the registration processes for schools and private candidates will be different.









