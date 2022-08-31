NewsIndia
GATE 2023

GATE 2023 Registration begins TODAY at gate.iitk.ac.in- Direct link here

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has started the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 today, August 30, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 08:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

GATE 2023 Registration begins TODAY at gate.iitk.ac.in- Direct link here

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has started the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 today, August 30. Candidates can apply for the GATE 2023 exam online at gate.iitk.ac.in, the official GATE website. The GATE 2023 application form must be submitted by September 30. The extended online application period will close on October 7. The dates of the GATE 2023 exam are February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023.

GATE 2023 Registration: Steps To Apply

  • Visit the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in
  • Click on the “Apply Online” on the homepage
  • Register by filling in all the required details.
  • Fill GATE 2023 application form by uploading the required documents, scanned photograph, and scanned signature.
  • Pay the GATE 2023 application fee and click on submit.
  • Download and take the printout of the application form for further reference.

GATE 2023 application; direct link here

During the GATE 2023 registration procedure, candidates must submit some important papers such as a photograph, signature, category certificate, and valid photo identity. Candidates must have obtained or been enrolled in their bachelor's degree in order to be eligible to take the GATE 2023 exam. Candidates who have finished any degree program in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, or the arts that have been approved by the government are also eligible to apply.

 

Live Tv

GATE 2023gate registration 2023GATE Examgate 2023 dategate form 2023gate exam date 2023gate applicationgate 2023 syllabusgate application form 2023GATE 2023registration dategate 2023 notification

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why world remembers Princess Diana?
DNA Video
DNA: Junk food can reduce our lives
DNA Video
DNA: Anna Hazare slams Kejriwal government
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan mulls for India amid flood crisis
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 30, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Flood 'emergency' in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'trending' win against Pakistan on social media