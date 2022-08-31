GATE 2023 Registration begins TODAY at gate.iitk.ac.in- Direct link here

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has started the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 today, August 30. Candidates can apply for the GATE 2023 exam online at gate.iitk.ac.in, the official GATE website. The GATE 2023 application form must be submitted by September 30. The extended online application period will close on October 7. The dates of the GATE 2023 exam are February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023.

GATE 2023 Registration: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in

Click on the “Apply Online” on the homepage

Register by filling in all the required details.

Fill GATE 2023 application form by uploading the required documents, scanned photograph, and scanned signature.

Pay the GATE 2023 application fee and click on submit.

Download and take the printout of the application form for further reference.

During the GATE 2023 registration procedure, candidates must submit some important papers such as a photograph, signature, category certificate, and valid photo identity. Candidates must have obtained or been enrolled in their bachelor's degree in order to be eligible to take the GATE 2023 exam. Candidates who have finished any degree program in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, or the arts that have been approved by the government are also eligible to apply.