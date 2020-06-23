CGBSE Chattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2020: 78.59% students clear Class 12; pass percentage for Class 10 at 73.62%

The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) declared the Chattisgarh Board class 10th and class 12th results at 11 am on Tuesday (June 23).

The pass percentage of class 10 is at 73.62 per cent, while it is 78.59 per cent for class 12. Pragya Kashyap from Mungeli has topped the Class 10th exam scoring 100 per cent marks. She has got 600 out of 600. Prashansa Rajput and Bharti Yadav secured the second and third spot with 99.33 per cent and 98.67 per cent respectively.

Tikesh Vaishnav has topped the Class 12 board exam with 97.80 percent, while Shreya Aggarwal and Tanu Yadav stood second and third with 97 percent and 96.60 percent respectively.

The results was released on the official website of the board - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

Here's how the students can check result online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE: cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in or examresults.net

Step 2: Click ‘CGBSE Class 10th Result 2019’ or ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019’

Step 3: On the new page, enter your roll number and other details to log-in

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download it and take a print out for future use.

The candidates can also check their board exam result via SMS by sending an SMS in the format — CG12ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 to get their results on their phones.

Around 3.84 lakh students took class 10 exams and over 2.66 lakh students sat for class 12 exams in 2020. The board exam was scheduled to end on March 26 but the CGBSE Board decided to cancel some examinations due to the rise in coronavirus COVID-19 cases and nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus in India.