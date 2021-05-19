CGBSE class 10 results 2021 declared, know where to check

New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Wednesday (May 19, 2021) declared CGBSE Class 10th Result 2021.

Over 4.61 lakh students had appeared for the exam and can view their result on CGBSE's official website.

The result has been uploaded on cgbse.nic.in. Students can also check their results on results.cg.nic.in.

The result was released at 11 AM.

The CGBSE Class 10th Board Exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 15 but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation in the country after being postponed on April 9. The official announcement was made by the state Education Minister, Premsai Singh on April 22.



