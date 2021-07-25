CGBSE Class 12th result 2021 to be declared today at cgbse.nic.in, here’s steps to check and other details

New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is all set to announce the results of class 12 examinations 2021. The CGBSE Class 12 result 2021 will be announced today (July 25, 2021) at 12 noon. Once announced, students will be ankle to check their scores at the official website of the state board- cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

It is to be noted that CGBSE was one of the few boards that conducted class 12 board exams this year. Unlike many other boards, CGBSE did not cancel its board examination in view of the coronavirus pandemic but conducted it in a unique manner, where the students were handed the question paper at home and were asked to write the exam and hand over the answers to the school authority for checking.

Students will be able to check their CGBSE results by using their roll number and date of birth.

CGBSE Class 12th Result 2021: How to check

Step 1- Visit the official website of CGBSE- results.cg.nic.in

Step 2- Click on the “CGBSE Class 12 result 2021” link

Step 3- Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details

Step 4- Click on submit

Step 5- Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6- Download and take a printout for future reference

Last year, over 78.59 percent of students passed the CGBSE board exams that included 82.02 percent girls and 74.40 percent boys. Additionally, the Chhatisgarh board had declared class 10 results on May 19 for more than 4.61 lakh students.

