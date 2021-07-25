हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CGBSE 12th Result

Chhattisgarh Board to release CGBSE Class 12th result 2021 today, here’s when and where to check

The students who appeared in the CGBSE class 12 examinations 2021, will be able to check their scores at the official website of the state board- cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh Board to release CGBSE Class 12th result 2021 today, here’s when and where to check
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce CGBSE class 12 result 2021 today (July 25, 2021) at 12 noon. The students who appeared in the CGBSE class 12 examinations 2021, will be able to check their scores at the official website of the state board- cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in, after the results are announced. 

Students will be able to check their CGBSE results by using their roll number and date of birth.

CGBSE Class 12th Result 2021: How to check

Step 1- Visit the official website of CGBSE- results.cg.nic.in

Step 2-  Click on the “CGBSE Class 12 result 2021” link

Step 3- Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details

Step 4- Click on submit

Step 5- Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6- Download and take a printout for future reference

It is to be noted that CGBSE was one of the few boards that conducted class 12 board exams this year. Unlike many other boards, CGBSE did not cancel its board examination in view of the coronavirus pandemic but conducted it in a unique manner, where the students were handed the question paper at home and were asked to write the exam and hand over the answers to the school authority for checking. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CGBSE 12th ResultCGBSECGBSE class 12 resultsCGBSE class 12 board examsCGBSE resultsCGBSE Results 2021
Next
Story

Over 59 per cent of kids use smartphones for messaging, only 10.1 per cent for online learning: NCPCR study

Must Watch

PT12M23S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day