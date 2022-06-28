New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (June 27, 2022) met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Germany and discussed a range of bilateral and global issues. The two leaders held their talks over a cup of tea at Schloss Elmau, the picturesque venue of the G7 summit in southern Germany.

The meeting between PM Modi and President Macron came a month after the two leaders met in Paris.

Modi and Macron's picture of "Chai pe charcha" is now going viral on the Internet.

Chai Pe Charcha!



PM Sh @NarendraModi and French President @EmmanuelMacron hold a conversation over Tea at Schloss Elmau in Germany. pic.twitter.com/i87uSFeQvm — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) June 27, 2022

Modi ji macron ko batate hue ki aise banti hai badhiya wali chai — Aviral Jain (@ChhotaChhatri15) June 27, 2022

Modi ji ne chai pila hi di — bhaiyafromup (@bhaiyafromup) June 27, 2022

Earlier, the bonhomie between Modi and Macron was on full display as they hugged and briefly chatted after the group photo. As the G7 leaders went inside the summit venue, the two leaders continued with their discussion and went inside together.

Prime Minister Modi is in Germany on a two-day visit from Sunday for the summit of the G7. He is attending the summit following an invitation by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.



The Group of Seven (G7) is an inter-governmental political grouping consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.

Besides India, Germany, the host of the G7 Summit, has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa as guests for the summit to recognise the democracies of the global south as its partners.

Becoming pro-planet people. Investing in a better future.



In the @G7 session on climate, energy & health, PM @narendramodi highlighted India’s efforts for green growth, clean energy, sustainable lifestyles & global wellbeing. pic.twitter.com/TyIuDOwoHa — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 27, 2022

The Indian Prime Minister attended the summit along with leaders of Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa, as five invitees to the summit.