Breaking: Chairman Of Indian Oversees Congress Sam Pitroda Resigns Amid Controversy

Chairman Of Indian Oversees Congress Sam Pitroda resigns amid 'rasict' controversy

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: May 08, 2024, 07:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda resigned from the Congress party on Wednesday after his recent ‘racist’ remark backfired on the party. Pitroda informed his decision to the congress leader Jairam Ramesh. 

Ramesh in a post on ‘X’ wrote, “Mr. Sam Pitroda has decided to step down as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress of his own accord. The Congress President has accepted his decision.”

Sam Pitroda's decision to step down from the post came hours after the BJP built pressure on the Congress to take action against him for his racist remark. Pitroda, who looks after overseas events and affairs of the party, caused trouble for Congress this election season with his unwanted remarks.

Pitroda's remarks have time and again caused trouble for Congress, giving the BJP an undue advantage in the poll season. While earlier the BJP grabbed his inheritance tax idea to corner Congress, now his remarks comparing Indians to Chinese, Arabs, Africans and Whites landed the grand old party in trouble.

