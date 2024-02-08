Chakrasiddh - Heal The Body, Cure The Mind, Live Joyfully And Pain Free

Chronic pain can significantly diminish one's quality of life. Most afflicted people cannot go about their daily functions without assistance, and most of the time are confined to a bed or a wheelchair. With no other resort and no solution provided by modern medicine, many turned to Chakrasiddh’s holistic healing. Dr Sathya Sindhuja has provided a safe haven for lakhs of people who had no other solution for their pain. Many revere her for her skills. But are her hands actually magic?

Dr Sindhuja follows the simple techniques of Nadi Vaidyam and Marma Chikitsa. Nadi’s are channels of energy that allow the flow of pranic current through the entire body. Marmani are powerful energy points, located at certain points in the body that have an abundance of nerves and blood vessels. The marmani help in cellular communication, diagnosing certain conditions, and have several therapeutic applications.

Dr Sathya Sindhuja activates the marma or nadi by using gentle strokes and applying direct pressure, thereby releasing chronic patterns of tension and toxins accumulated in the body, stimulating blood and oxygen circulation and relaxing muscles. Treating the disturbed marma points and regenerating blocked nadi points restore the body to normalcy. Her clients have reported feeling a sense of immediate relief within three days.

Chakrasiddh’s healing methods work towards improving the overall lifestyle of their clients. Chronic Pain can severely reduce mobility and movement, limiting a person’s life. The Siddh system of healing uses a combination of Siddh deep tissue massages, yoga, mobility exercises, and lifestyle changes to completely relieve pain, restore mobility, and help you lead a better life. Clients have come to Chakrasiddh to seek relief from various illnesses, whether they were chronic, age-related, or caused by accidents. Like migraines, sciatica, spondylosis, slip disc, spinal cord injuries, arthritis, or vertigo.

Likewise, there was a client who found herself in a recurring cycle of hospitalization every six months due to her debilitating Cervical Lumbar Spondylosis. Frustrated by this relentless struggle, she turned to Chakrasiddha and over the course of 41 days of dedicated treatment, her life underwent a remarkable transformation, allowing her to reclaim her normal life once more.

Read below Anjamma’s story about her frozen shoulder –

“I am Anjamma, a home maker from Vizag. I was suffering from severe pain in my left arm and shoulder. The movement in my hand was restricted so much that I couldn’t even brush my hair without severe pain. I was unable to raise my hand above the shoulder level and lifting even a handbag was getting difficult day by day. But after I took treatment at Chakrasiddh, the pain has reduced so much. I am able to lift weights till 3 kgs with my left hand. I can brush my own hair without pain and can do the exercises by raising the hand. Chakrasiddh has done really good job in treating my left hand.”

Dr Sathya Sindhuja strongly believes in living a balanced life. She envisions a world where individuals embrace the profound holistic healing methodologies rooted in Siddha science and also use them to heal not just their bodies but also their minds and emotions. Her goal is to help people achieve a state of overall well-being where physical, mental, and emotional health come together for a happier and healthier life.

