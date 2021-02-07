Challan update: You will have to pay Rs 10,000 for breaking these traffic rules in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Spitting after tobbaco consumption, not wearing a seat belt while driving or drunk driving will attract heavy penalties in Uttar Pradesh from now onwards. The Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath has brought in effect new traffic fines in the state for traffic rules violations. The regulations are in tune with Motor Vehicle Act.

Here's the list of penalties for violating other traffic rules:

Spitting tobacco on roads: Rs 500

It is to be noted that spitting tobacco on roads in some of the big cities can get you a challan of upto Rs 1,000.

Children not wearing child seat belt: Rs 1000

Riding 2-wheelers without helmet: Rs 1000

Tripling on 2-wheeler: Rs 1000

Take a turn without using the car indicator: Rs 500-1500

Using mobile phone while driving: Rs 500-1500

Using caste, political or religions stickers on cars: Rs 500-1500

Using pressure horns: Rs 10000

Not giving side to ambulance: Rs 10000

Driving under the influence of alcohol: Rs 10000

Urinating on the road side: Rs 10

