हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

uttar pradesh yogi adityanath

Challan update: You will have to pay Rs 10,000 for breaking these traffic rules in Uttar Pradesh

Spitting after tobbaco consumption, not wearing a seat belt while driving or drunk driving will attract heavy penalties in Uttar Pradesh from now onwards. The Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath has brought in effect new traffic fines in the state for traffic rules violations. The regulations are in tune with Motor Vehicle Act. 

Challan update: You will have to pay Rs 10,000 for breaking these traffic rules in Uttar Pradesh
File photo

LUCKNOW: Spitting after tobbaco consumption, not wearing a seat belt while driving or drunk driving will attract heavy penalties in Uttar Pradesh from now onwards. The Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath has brought in effect new traffic fines in the state for traffic rules violations. The regulations are in tune with Motor Vehicle Act. 

Here's the list of penalties for violating other traffic rules:

 

Spitting tobacco on roads: Rs 500
It is to be noted that spitting tobacco on roads in some of the big cities can get you a challan of upto Rs 1,000. 
Children not wearing child seat belt: Rs 1000 
Riding 2-wheelers without helmet: Rs 1000 
Tripling on 2-wheeler: Rs 1000
Take a turn without using the car indicator: Rs 500-1500
Using mobile phone while driving: Rs 500-1500
Using caste, political or religions stickers on cars: Rs 500-1500
Using pressure horns: Rs 10000
Not giving side to ambulance: Rs 10000
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Rs 10000
Urinating on the road side: Rs 10

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
uttar pradesh yogi adityanathtraffic violationMotor ActTraffic rule violationMotor Vehicle Act
Next
Story

Aam Aadmi Party campaign in Punjab receives overwhelming response, people pushing for AAP's win
  • 1,08,26,363Confirmed
  • 1,54,996Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M10S

Bengaluru: The strength of the Indian Air Force seen at the Aero India 2021 show