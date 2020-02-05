हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Prem Singh Tamang

Chamling will be punished for transgressions: Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang

Tamang said, "Chamling destroyed Sikkim during his dictatorial and corrupt rule of 25 years, which our party ended last year. Now we will start the process to punish him for his various transgressions."

Chamling will be punished for transgressions: Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang

Gangtok: Accusing Pawan Kumar Chamling of "destroying Sikkim", Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said his predecessor will be punished for various "transgressions" committed during his 25-year rule.

Tamang, who successfully led the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) to power last year, said he has the approval of people to bring Chamling to justice.

"Chamling destroyed Sikkim during his dictatorial and corrupt rule of 25 years, which our party ended last year. Now we will start the process to punish him for his various transgressions," he said while addressing the SKM's eighth foundation day celebrations in Rangpo on Tuesday.

Tamang also thanked his party cadres for toiling hard to bring the SKM to power. "We will do whatever we can to serve Sikkim and its people and usher in development and prosperity," he said.
"The upcoming Budget will reflect the promises we made during last year's election and provide a vision for the future," he added.

Tamang said that his government has brought an end to the VIP culture that Chamling had institutionalised.

He said that he stood for freedom of speech and expression and will respect the critical views of people.
 

