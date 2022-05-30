Champawat (Uttarakhand): On the last day of campaigning for the Champawat by-election, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami exuded confidence that the voters of Champawat, from where he is contesting the by-poll, will "make a record" on May 31. The Chief Minister expressed confidence in winning the bypoll stating that it is not "even a party poll now" as the people will vote for him.

Addressing a gathering on the last day of campaigning for the Champawat by-election in Tanakpur, Dhami said, "Just a day is left for bypolls, today I`m here to say that all of you will make a record. It`s not even a party poll now. Some people were from BSP, SP, Congress and AAP, everyone`s now saying that they`ll give their vote to me."

Sharing a message on social media, Dhami tweeted in Hindi saying, "Addressed a public meeting organized at Gandakhali, Tanakpur today. The godlike people of Champawat have always boosted my morale. I am sure that all of you will reach your respective polling booths on 31st May and press the lotus button and will make BJP victorious with a thumping majority."

Earlier on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also rooted for Dhami in the last leg of campaigning and appealed to people to vote overwhelmingly in favour of Dhami to ensure rapid development of the area. He had said, "For the first time after becoming a district in 1997, Champawat has got the opportunity of electing a chief minister, not just an MLA. It should not fritter away this opportunity."

Dhami slams Congress over failure to remove poverty

Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday slammed the Congress party and alleged that despite ruling the country for "55 years", it could not remove poverty from the country.

Dhami said, "The country has been ruled by one party continuously for 55 years and during that time they said that they will remove poverty but poverty was not removed."

"I am trying to meet all voters in Champawat ahead of polling. Our party workers are also meeting the people in the area during the election campaign. We should celebrate the polling day to achieve 100 per cent voting," ANI quoted Dhami as saying.

Ahead of the Champawat by-election on May 31, Uttarakhand Chief Minister urged the voters to achieve 100 per cent voting. Voting for the Champawat by-election is scheduled to be held on May 31.

